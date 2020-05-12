Interzone (ITZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Interzone coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

