Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,853 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $16.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.86. The stock had a trading volume of 494,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.63.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

