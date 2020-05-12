Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $36.88 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

