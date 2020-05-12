Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TL Private Wealth owned 0.17% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,568,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,489,000 after purchasing an additional 478,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,451,000 after buying an additional 128,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,231,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,135,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,049,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 316,390 shares in the last quarter.

PCY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

