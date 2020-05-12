Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 833,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,708 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,246.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 383,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 356,514 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 329,607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,561. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.