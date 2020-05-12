InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.42. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICMB. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mauer sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $39,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 115,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $1,164,930.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 347,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.