Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (ONEW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ: ONEW):

5/8/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $262,880.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

