Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NIC (EGOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV):

5/5/2020 – NIC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

5/1/2020 – NIC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

4/28/2020 – NIC had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – NIC had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

4/17/2020 – NIC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

4/17/2020 – NIC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

4/10/2020 – NIC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

4/9/2020 – NIC was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

4/8/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

4/7/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2020 – NIC is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

3/21/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – NIC was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Get NIC Inc alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for NIC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.