Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA) recently:

5/4/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

5/1/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

4/7/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $69.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – W. R. Grace & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRA traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. 25,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,008. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.50.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 67.15% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.37 per share, for a total transaction of $231,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,705.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

