Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cerus (CERS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – Cerus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

4/30/2020 – Cerus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

4/29/2020 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/20/2020 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

4/16/2020 – Cerus had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Cerus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

4/14/2020 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

4/8/2020 – Cerus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

4/7/2020 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

3/31/2020 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Cerus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

3/14/2020 – Cerus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. 61,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,453. The firm has a market cap of $897.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,260.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 502.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,016 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after buying an additional 1,220,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,413 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

