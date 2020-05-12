Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 12th (AUTO, BOWL, BP, IPF, IPX, MBIO, MCS, PHAR, PMO, PPC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 12th:

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Auto Trader Group PLC alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

BP (LON:BP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 440 ($5.79).

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

President Energy (LON:PPC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.