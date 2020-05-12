Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GVC (GVC)

GVC (LON: GVC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/27/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/24/2020 – GVC is now covered by analysts at Shore Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – GVC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 790 ($10.39). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/8/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 910 ($11.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/7/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($12.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – GVC had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/6/2020 – GVC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 670 ($8.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – GVC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 975 ($12.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/30/2020 – GVC had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – GVC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – GVC had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON GVC opened at GBX 779.20 ($10.25) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 626.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 784.84. GVC Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82.

Get GVC Holdings PLC alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. GVC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.58%.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.