Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

4/28/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $2.30 to $2.10. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/22/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2020 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 35,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

