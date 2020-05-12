Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ: REYN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2020 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

5/7/2020 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

4/30/2020 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

4/29/2020 – Black Diamond Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Black Diamond Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

NASDAQ REYN opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Sib LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.