Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (PFHD)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ: PFHD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/18/2020 – NexPoint Real Estate Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. "

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.63.

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

