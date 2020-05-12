Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 619 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,068% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 102,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,776,907.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

