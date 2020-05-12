Investors Buy Large Volume of Sarepta Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,684 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the typical volume of 666 call options.

SRPT stock opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after purchasing an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after buying an additional 865,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

