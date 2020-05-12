Investors Buy Large Volume of United Natural Foods Call Options (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,903 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 2,270 call options.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 226,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,490. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

