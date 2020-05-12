Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million.

IRET traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.07. 5,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $757.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

