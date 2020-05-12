IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Kucoin and Bgogo. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.04 or 0.03658150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011264 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bgogo, Binance, Bilaxy, Coineal and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

