IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 15,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $2,276,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,443,655.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 419,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,381. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.00. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

