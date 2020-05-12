IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IQEPF. Citigroup lowered shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IQEPF remained flat at $$0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

