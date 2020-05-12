Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $164,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,260.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $141,360.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. 280,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 9.03. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

