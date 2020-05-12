iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.39. The stock had a trading volume of 324,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

