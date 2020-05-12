iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,622 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.23. 2,081,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

