iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s Largest Position

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 6.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 344.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,246,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 966,162 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 643,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,319 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

