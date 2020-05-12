iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 415,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.