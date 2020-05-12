iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.24% of iShares Gold Trust worth $264,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,332,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 146,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 35,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

