iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Boosted by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,998,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,456,000 after buying an additional 2,874,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares in the last quarter.

IAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,139,094. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

