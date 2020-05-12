iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,447 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.32% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $100,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.