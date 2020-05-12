iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 1.60% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $30,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

ESGD opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

