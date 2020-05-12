iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $88,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

