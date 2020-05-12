iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $163,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $161.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

