iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.44. 1,719,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,823,848. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

