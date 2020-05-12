iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $71.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

