iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,602 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.86% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $103,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

