iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000.

Shares of MEAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 70,727 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

