iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.12% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

