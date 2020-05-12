iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.42. The stock had a trading volume of 131,342 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.45.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.