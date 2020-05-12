iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $245.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,773. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $261.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.88.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

