Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $19.50 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

ITMR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 143.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

