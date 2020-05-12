Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NRBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned about 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.85. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

