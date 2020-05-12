Ivy Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Ivy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX and Cryptopia. Ivy has a market cap of $956,683.90 and approximately $110.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ivy has traded down 82.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.96 or 0.03648909 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031804 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,963,243 tokens. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

