J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded at CL King

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

JJSF opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.66. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

