Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,116 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.