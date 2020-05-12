Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

