Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Stock Position Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

