Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $100.00

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $116.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

NYSE J traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,731. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.