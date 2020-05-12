Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 35.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $128.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Marriott International stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.