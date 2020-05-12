Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,052 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

